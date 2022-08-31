Apex Legends Players Believe a New Heirloom Has Been Teased

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts expanded on existing Apex Legends lore this week with a new short story, and if players' assumptions are right, this story might've just teased the next Heirloom that we'll see added to the game. The story itself that's told through the pages of a comic centers on Loba, a Legend who was already rumored to be getting an Heirloom during this season. Neither Respawn nor EA have confirmed any Heirloom plans for the current season, however.

The comic in question can be seen below courtesy of the Apex Twitter account. The four-page story shows Loba working with her associate Jaime to raid an auction house on Psamathe wherein Loba finds something precious to her family: an ornate fan which a flashback shows was owned by her mother. Loba takes a detour to reclaim the fan which naturally ends in a scrap, but not one she and Jaime have a hard time dealing with.

A girl's best friend pic.twitter.com/zqztGr5xYv — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 30, 2022

It's a neat side story to add to Loba's character and build on her working relationship with Jaime, but what Loba mains have really latched onto is the fan that the Legend was after in the comic. Within places like the LobaMains subreddit as well as in the replies to the tweet itself, players are abuzz at the prospect that this might be the game's next Heirloom.

All the excitement is helped by the fact that this isn't the first time that we've heard about a fan (or a "war fan" as it's sometimes been referred to) in relation to Loba's rumored Heirloom. Apex content creator Thordan Smash has talked about Loba's Heirloom previously, for example, and reiterated after this comic came out that this was "the war fan which was leaked a long time ago." With Respawn's lead animator Moy Parra tweeting recently that Loba had been on the dev's mind lately, people were also poised to see some Loba news.

...for whatever reason, she's been on my mind lately 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NXO5H4DwPS — Moy Parra 🦈 (@_moyparra) August 13, 2022

Of course, some were expecting Loba's Heirloom to be the wolf staff shown in the gif above, so there will be those who'll be disappointed that's not the case assuming the war fan actually is Loba's Heirloom. On the contrary, the backstory behind the fan as well as the fact that it's a literal family heirloom seems to have won some skeptics over.

The comic ended with a cryptic "to be continued," so assuming there is more to this story, expect to see more of that – and perhaps an Heirloom reveal – in the future.