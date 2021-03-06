Apex Legends Accidentally Reveals Unreleased Weapon Type

✖

Respawn Entertainment’s latest Apex Legends developer stream that went over the Chaos Theory event coming in the next update appears to have unintentionally revealed a new type of weapon. Spotted by players watching the stream was the “Marksman” weapon classification which sounds like it’ll fit right between the Assault Rifle and the Sniper categories. No new weapons have been revealed, but looking at past leaks and some of the weapons already in the game, we have an idea of what specific weapons might fit into the prospective Marksman category.

You can see the reference to the Marksman weapons yourself in the stream below. At the 21:22 point in the video below, the developers talk about one of the changes in the next update that’ll allow players to switch the optics on the gold, pre-kitted weapons found throughout Apex Legends. When hovering over the 3X HCOG Ranger attachment, the possible weapon categories it could be used with were listed as Sniper, LMG, AR, and Marksman.

As for the weapons that might fit into the Marksman categories, two guns instantly come to mind: The G7 Scout and the 30-30 Repeater, the latter being the new weapon introduced at the start of Season 8. Both are definitively single-shot weapons now that the Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up is gone, and each of them already feel like they belong together in a category of their own. Longtime Apex Legends players will recall that the G7 Scout first started out as a Sniper and is the only weapon to ever have its class changed to an Assault Rifle, and both that gun and the 30-30 Repeater are basically used like Snipers with higher rates of fire anyways.

It’s also worth remembering an apparent leak from 2020 where Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal pointed out a weapon that looked like a compound bow after it appeared in some artwork for the game. A weapon like that would certainly fit into the Marksman category, but many Apex Legends leaks take a while to come to fruition assuming they ever do, so there’s no guarantee that bow will ever be a Marksman weapon let alone be added to the game.

There was no mentioning of the Marksman weapons in the patch notes for the next update, so we’ll have to wait a while longer to see that classification implemented assuming it’s still a planned feature.

[H/T Charlie Intel]