‘Apex Legends’ Players Can’t Unsee Mirage as the “Roundhouse Hipster” After Seeing This Side-by-Side Clip

Apex Legends is the battle royale game that is turning out to be the next big thing since Blackout and Fortnite. With a cast of hilarious characters all very much with their own personalities, one Redditor couldn’t help but to upload a side-by-side clip of Mirage with a man that made headlines for a noteworthy roundhouse kick.

Missed the big headline when it first circulated last year? To catch up, a Canadian man made waves in October last year for roundhousing a woman to the face with a smirk upon his face during an anti-abortion rally outside of a clinic. The clip above shows the moment the kick went down when anti-abortion activist Marie-Claire Bissonnette began protesting during a pro-life event.

The story of the kick isn’t funny itself, violence was absolutely not necessary in this situation, but it’s hard not to giggle at least a little bit when the “holographic trickster” of Apex Legends performs his own effortless roundhouse kick.

The comments in the responding thread were also hilarious with many saying they simply can’t unsee this now that the comparison has been made. The man, dubbed the “roundhouse Hipster,” definitely has the unrepentant smirk that Mirage is definitely already known for, so the the shoe absolutely fits in more ways than one.

For those that may not know, the “Hologgraphic Trickster” is known for wanting to stand out. According to Respawn, “The youngest of four brothers, he perfected the art of fooling around to get attention. The one thing he took seriously was Holo-Pilot technology: introduced to the illusion-creating tech by his engineer mother, he poured over the mechanisms and learned all he could about them. Even when his brothers went MIA during the Frontier War, Mirage and his mother continued to develop holo devices, and the work brought them closer.”

They added, “While working as a bartender to make ends meet, Mirage heard amazing stories from his patrons about the Apex Games and the wealth and glory that came with victory. As good as both of those sounded, he knew he couldn’t risk leaving his mother childless – until she gave him a set of customized holo devices and told him to follow his dream. Mirage is now the life of the Apex Games, outwitting opponents and charming audiences across the Outlands.”

Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

