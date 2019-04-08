Here Are ‘Apex Legends’ Characters Ranked By Popularity

Ever wonder who the most popular Apex Legends character is? Well, unfortunately, Respawn Entertainment hasn’t divulged any interesting metrics like this. It just brags about how many cheaters it’s banned. Thankfully though, Play-Apex.net tracks this very information and more. And according to it, Wraith is the most popular character among the game’s massive player base, while Gibraltar is unsurprisingly the least popular. And if you’ve played the new battle royale game even for a couple of hours, this won’t surprise you. Almost every team has a Wraith, and spotting a Gibby in King’s Canyon is rarer than winning.

Behind Wraith is the game’s newest legend, Octane, who surely gets a bump from being new. Behind Octane is Lifeline, Pathfinder, and then Bangalore. Seeing Bangalore fifth is actually pretty surprising, given that she’s probably the best character in the game. Her or Wraith. In 6th is Bloodhound, followed by Mirage, Caustic, and then Gibby.

Wraith – 18.8 percent Octane – 16.8 percent Lifeline – 15.1 percent Pathfinder – 13.2 percent Bangalore – 12.9 percent Bloodhound – 7.8 percent Mirage – 6.2 percent Caustic – 4.9 percent Gibby – 4.3 percent

Of course, the fact that Gibby and Caustic are getting picked so little is just another good example of why the two big guys need buffs.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, Wraith also has the best win-rate, followed by Pathfinder, Bangalore, and Lifeline in that order. Caustic is last in this measurement, which makes sense, because every Caustic player dies going Bunker to recreate kills they saw on Reddit.

These stats are pretty unsurprising, though I figured Bangalore and Bloodhound would be higher, as I think they are probably the best and fourth best legends in the game. But clearly the masses don’t agree with me.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

