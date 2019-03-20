‘Apex Legends’ Leak Hints At New Map

When it comes to maps, battle royale games have been taking two directions. There’s been the Fortnite approach: staying with one map that is constantly evolving and sometimes drastically changing. And then there’s the PUBG route, which is to add multiple maps to the mix. Both techniques keep things feeling fresh, and both have their fans and critics. That said, it’s unclear what path Apex Legends will choose, though a new leak may hint it’s looking at the latter.

Since the game’s new update went live yesterday adding the Battle Pass and Octane, and kicking off Season 1, dataminers have been working overtime sifting through the files looking for anything of note, and of course any potential leak material. During this meticulous journey, dataminer Real Apex Leaks unearthed some files that seem to suggest a new map or new maps are coming in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt. For one, file leaks are sometimes a goldmine of information on what’s coming to a game in the future, and other times they are misleading or inconclusive. And two, there’s nothing here that definitively says a new map or maps are inbound, just files that suggest as much. So, again, reserve a grain of salt or two on this one.

That said, it would line up with previous leaks of a night mode being added, and it wouldn’t be very surprising if Respawn Entertainment goes beyond King’s Canyon in the future.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port, though both have been hinted at in some capacity.

For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there.