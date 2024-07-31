Apex Legends Teases New Map Ahead of Shockwave Trailer

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment dropped its first few teasers for the new Shockwave this week with those teasers seemingly offering a first look at a new map. That’s what players think the teasers are alluding to anyway with a neon city shown repeatedly in the teasers amid some snippets of gameplay that depict areas we haven’t seen in any of the existing maps. The new trailer for the Shockwave season will be dropping on August 1st, so we’ll see very soon what the plans are for the next season and if this is indeed a new, full map to play on.

Over on X, we got to see about 15 seconds of a mix of gameplay and cinematics that the Shockwave trailer will presumably expand on. With dense urban areas and neon signage all around the battleground shown off in the trailer, it’s pretty clear that this is different from Olympus, Broken Moon, and the other existing Apex Legends maps. Someone responded to the tweet while commenting on what appeared to be the new map, and the official Apex Legends account responded with some knowing emojis that seemed to confirm the guess.

Like other Apex trailers, this one has been set up as a premiere event on YouTube where you can see a larger thumbnail showing off an aerial view of the city the teaser trailer featured. Again, it’s not been named yet, but questions about the new area and more should be cleared up once the new trailer drops on Thursday.

Apex Legends: Shockwave is coming soon.

Seeing a new map added to Apex during the Shockwave season (Season 22 for those keeping track that way) would make sense given the trend of Apex seasons in recent months. Ever since Season 15 which introduced Catalyst, the recent seasons have followed a trend where new Legends are released every other season instead of every single season with the non-Legend seasons featuring more systematic changes. Shield Cores and Legend Upgrades were introduced in Season 20, for example, with Alter added in Season 21, so Season 22 should be skipping a Legend release to focus its attention elsewhere.

Part of that attention was evidently being focused on the battle pass, though those announcements about that progression system were not received well at all. Respawn responded by walking back a key issue with the revisions, though the battle pass system is still changing to some degree when the next season starts.