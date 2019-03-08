‘Apex Legends’ Leaks Reveal New Night Mode, Plus “Community Happy Time”

With new weapons making their way into Respawn’s Apex Legends and tons of leaks pointing towards some incredible content on the horizon, battle royale players have been brain-storming on what other features they’d like to see added into the free-to-play title. One idea was for a Night Mode, and it looks like that fan concept might be made a reality in addition to a new “Community Happy Time” event – at least according to a recent leak.

Thanks to @RealApexLeaks and @AustinScriver, a new datamine reveals that the aforementioned Night Mode looks to be in the plans from the team over at Respawn:

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEAK: Also there’s a Night Mode is development. That’s one of the most requested features after a reddditor showed how the map would like in the Night. (via @AustinScriver)#ApexLegends #Apex #Apexlegendsbattleroyale #Apexlegendsleaks #ApexPartner #apexlegendsclips pic.twitter.com/5DhdqR8MvG — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) March 8, 2019

The same source also revealed a “Community Happy Time” code, though whether it’s a mainstay feature or an event is unclear:

Respawn themselves didn’t include either in their most recent update, but with Season 1 officially kicking off this month and the devs promising tons of cool stuff on the way, the leaks seem pretty legit as far as fan speculation goes.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Would you want to see Respawn Entertainment add in different modes like a Night version in Apex Legends? What other features do you think they should add that could make it even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! It’s also my last day over at ComicBook after an amazing ride, so feel free to join me over on social media for even more adventures!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!