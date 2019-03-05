Gaming

‘Apex Legends’ Nike Concept Design Brings That Mirage Love On the Go

We’ve previously shared the Bloodhound and Pathfinder versions of Nike designs by the talented Chris Le, and now he’s back with another new design for a different character from Respawn’s hit free-to-play battle royale game: Apex Legends.

For those that are fans of the “Holographic Trickster,” the below designs are beyond perfect and a great way to show off that battle royale pride:

Mirage not your shtick? He also shared a really awesome Wraith design as well earlier last month:

Though they aren’t official designs as of yet, simply mock-ups, the latest addition to the fan-created line is incredible! In case you missed his Bloodhound and Pathfinder designs, you can scope those out below:

We weren’t the only ones impressed with the latest design either:

It looks like the concept artist has a few more up his sleeves as well, including a Caustic design teased! What other Legends would you like to see get the sneaker treatment? Any other games you’d like to rep on the go? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

