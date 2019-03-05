‘Apex Legends’ Nike Concept Design Brings That Mirage Love On the Go

We’ve previously shared the Bloodhound and Pathfinder versions of Nike designs by the talented Chris Le, and now he’s back with another new design for a different character from Respawn’s hit free-to-play battle royale game: Apex Legends.

For those that are fans of the “Holographic Trickster,” the below designs are beyond perfect and a great way to show off that battle royale pride:

I’m back with the Mirage design on the Jordan 3 Tinker H. Want me to do Caustic next? @PlayApex #apexlegends #jordan3 pic.twitter.com/Xr7vR11Cmg — Chris Le (@clegfx) March 5, 2019

Mirage not your shtick? He also shared a really awesome Wraith design as well earlier last month:

Heres another pic of my new AF1 Wraiths! Took off all the FX so you guys can see the shoes better. What do you guys think?! Working on Caustic next! @PlayApex #apexlegends #airforce1 #nike pic.twitter.com/rdXWY1EELH — Chris Le (@clegfx) February 28, 2019

Though they aren’t official designs as of yet, simply mock-ups, the latest addition to the fan-created line is incredible! In case you missed his Bloodhound and Pathfinder designs, you can scope those out below:

Here’s some Jordan 4 Bloodhounds. Second Legend in my Apex Legends shoe inspired series. Like it? #apexlegends #jordan4 #nike pic.twitter.com/GLGJou9vV3 — Chris Le (@clegfx) February 17, 2019

We weren’t the only ones impressed with the latest design either:

I’ve been waiting for this and I’m not disappointed wish they were real great job — super (@nwsuperskiilzz) March 5, 2019

We need to get @Nike to make these shoes your designing!!! 🔥🔥 🔥🔥 🔥 — Batz1993 (@Batz1993) March 5, 2019

I don’t like mirage that much but this shoe tho 🔥 — Console Tomm [BSG] (@console_tomm) March 5, 2019

It looks like the concept artist has a few more up his sleeves as well, including a Caustic design teased! What other Legends would you like to see get the sneaker treatment? Any other games you’d like to rep on the go? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

