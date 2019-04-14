It Doesn’t Look Like ‘Apex Legends’ Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Anytime Soon

If you’ve been holding back on trying Respawn Entertainment’s new battle royale game, Apex Legends, in order to play it on Nintendo Switch, well, it looks like it’s finally time to give up on that dream and cop it on PS4, Xbox One, or PC. Why? Because it doesn’t look like the popular new shooter is coming to the Nintendo hybrid console. Speaking to Wired, Project lead Drew McCoy revealed that he and the team are aware of interest in a Nintendo Switch version of the game, but for the moment, it’s working on a lot of things. And from the sounds of it, a Switch version isn’t one of these things.

“If [a] Switch [version] was coming, we would tell you, and we would blast it across the world,” said McCoy. “We are hearing all the Switch players who say they want the game. I can’t make any promises right now. We have a lot of things that we’re working on, so stay tuned for anything in the future. But currently we don’t have anything to announce.”

As you can see, McCoy leaves the door open for a Nintendo Switch port, but for the moment, it doesn’t look like one is happening. And this makes sense. The team is probably juggling a million and one things at the moment, and if there’s going to be a port in the near-future, you’d presume it would be for mobile devices. Don’t forget, Fortnite’s mobile release helped it crack into the mainstream, while PUBG saw a resurgence thanks to its mobile version. In other words, a mobile port is probably higher on the priority list than a Switch port.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the game eventually come to the Switch, but I can’t see it happening anytime soon. That said, while it looks unlikely, at least Switch fans know they are being heard.

