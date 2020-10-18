Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Release Date Hint Dropped

✖

Back in June, EA and Respawn announced a Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends. Since then, no new information has been revealed by either the publisher or the developer. However, it seems that the Switch version of the game has been rated by the ESRB, which means that a release should be imminent. Respawn had previously indicated a fall release window for the Switch version of the game, but the developer has been mostly quiet, since. Earlier this month, Apex Legends director Chad Grenier confirmed that the Switch version was still in development, but gave no information on a potential release date.

Like the current versions of Apex Legends, the Nintendo Switch version has been given a "T" rating due to its depiction of blood and violence. The ESRB rating does not give any indication when the Switch version will see release, but it seems quite likely that fans will see it on or around November 10th. That happens to be the start date for Apex Legends season 7, which would be a smart way to introduce Nintendo fans to the game. Until Respawn and EA make an official announcement, fans should take this with a grain of salt, but it seems to be the most likely scenario.

It will be interesting to see how Apex Legends performs on Nintendo's system. EA and Nintendo have never had the closest relationship, but sales for Switch have been incredibly strong since the system's launch in 2017. This has led to a lot of publishers reevaluating their support for Nintendo, particularly since the console's portability has been a major draw for players. Should Apex Legends find a significant audience on Switch, it could lead to even more support from EA. What form that might take is anyone's guess, but there are a number of beloved games from the publisher that fans would love to see in a handheld format! Perhaps Switch owners will start to see some older options on the portable, as a result.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been looking forward to playing Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch? Are you disappointed in the lack of updates from EA and Respawn? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!