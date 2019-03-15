‘Apex Legends’ Players Are Finding Octane’s Launch Pad And Using It

Apex Legends Season 1 and its Battle Pass have yet to drop, meaning the game’s next hero, Octane, also hasn’t dropped yet. But while the speed junky legend is still being held back, his ultimate ability has somehow made its way into the game already. At the moment, it’s unclear if this is a deliberate tease or a bug, but players have not only found jump pads that look like they shouldn’t be there, but are using them.

It’s not clear if jump pads are being found across King’s Canyon or only in a specific spot found by Market, bu whatever the case, the only footage of the jump pad in-action that has been shared, shows the same spot near Market.

Interestingly, one Reddit user posted a screenshot of the launch pad on the game’s official sub-Reddit, and a developer from Respawn Entertainment responded with a winky face, which seems to suggest the launch pad being there isn’t a bug, but a deliberate tease.

Whatever the case, it does provide a glimpse into the properties of the launch pad, and how players will be able to use it. And from the looks of it, the ultimate ability seems a little weak, or at least not as useful as other ultimates in the game.

Given that the launch pad is already in the game in some fashion seems to suggest that Octane will be released soon, and maybe even that he was already supposed to be in the game. And with the release of Octane will come the start of Season 1 and the Battle Pass, which fans have been dying for Respawn to drop. And while there’s still no word of a Battle Pass release date, it looks like we may be seeing it soon.

