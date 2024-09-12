Apex Legends Players Can't Believe Newest Patch Notes Left the Most OP Weapon Untouched

A new set of Apex Legends patch notes are out now, and much to the appreciate of players who've been requesting some changes since the start of the Shockwave season, the update has some buffs to look forward to. Valkyrie mains are back now that the character got a pretty massive overhaul and is now a Recon Legend instead of a Skirmisher, for example, and the barren E-District map finally has more loot on it after players complained of not finding any weapons drop after drop. Absent from the Apex Legends patch notes, however, were nerfs for the game's current most OP weapon: the Mozambique.

Or rather, the Mozambiques in this case, emphasis on the plurality of the pistol-like shotgun once reduced to a meme in Apex Legends. Since the start of the Shockwave season, Apex Legends has allowed players to pick up two Mozambiques at once to dual-wield them while mirroring attachments between them, Hammerpoint included. You can do the same with the P2020 pistols, but the Mozambiques have by far been the preferred option due to their devastating close-range potential and annoying damage at range.

It was surprising then to be in a world where Apex Legends players were begging for Mozambique nerfs, but after so many asked for them, it was even more surprising to see the Mozambique omitted from the patch notes. In fact, Respawn Entertainment opted to keep the Mozambiques in the rotation of gold weapons that's sometimes changed mid-season, so while that's not necessarily a buff since it's just maintaining how things were before, the fact that you can still grab golden versions of them and have fully kitted Mozambiques makes them just as coveted as before.

One could even make the argument that the Mozambiques got some indirect buffs in the latest Apex Legends patch notes given that loot pools overall were changed. On E-District, for example, players have been complaining since launch about not being able to find ample supplies on the map, particularly on drops. E-District is getting 100 extra loot bins and more ground loot thanks to this update which doesn't necessarily mean more Mozambiques, but more loot equals more chances to find them. In and outside of E-District, the patch notes also confirmed that the Loot Ticks will now boast a higher chance of yielding gold weapons. The Turbocharger hop-up has been removed now as well which means that in instances where you'd be able to find hop-ups such as through gold loot bins, there's less competition for the Hammerpoint.

While pro stats aren't indicative of what normal play look like, the stats from recent ALGS competitions painted a picture of just how dominant the Mozambiques have been. One graphic, for example, showed the damage gap between the akimbo Mozambiques and the Nemesis with the former amassing over 700 more kills than the assault rifle.

The Mozambique Akimbo has now reached 1000 kills! pic.twitter.com/bTWJj233Ns — Apex Legends Status (@_ApexStatus) September 1, 2024

Balance changes for weapons and specific instances of loot actually made up a small portion of the overall patch notes. You can see the Weapons & Loot section of the update outlined below with the full patch notes seen here:

Weapons & Loot

Havoc Rifle

Removed Turbocharger as a Hop-up

R-99 SMG [Care Package]

Damage fall-off at 11+ meters increased to 11

Improved recoil

Ammo

Ammo that spawns with a weapon will now always be a single brick, but with twice the ammo

Hop-ups



Reduced spawn rate of Gun Shield Generator

Removed Turbocharger from loot pool

Ultimate Accelerant