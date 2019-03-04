‘Apex Legends’: Pathfinder and Gilbraltar Get the Hilarious “Low-Budget” Cosplay Treatment

We’ve shared some incredible Apex Legends cosplay features in the past, including several variations of Wraith and even an amazing Lifeline. But if you’re like me, high-quality cosplays are not always the norm so when I stumbled upon two hilarious takes on both Pathfinder and Gilbraltar, it was too good to pass up.

Exhibit A:

Videos by ComicBook.com

And adorable Exhibit B:

“Who wants to ride on a zipline?” 😃 Budget cosplay by /u/Copy210 #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/41a1fUF2wS — Joshy (@AskJoshy) March 1, 2019

Cosplay is about fun, it’s about fan passion and letting that fandom flag fly proudly. You don’t have to be a professional costume designer to enjoy the wonderful world of cosplay. It can be a serious craft, or it can just be casual giggles – both are the correct way to cosplay and that’s why submissions like the ones shared above are perfect. At the end of the day, it’s just about having fun and that’s exactly what the above two look like they’re having!

As for the free-to-play battle royale title itself, the team over at Respawn are celebrating a whopping 50 million players and with the new Battle Pass coming out and tons of new content, we have a feeling that player count is about to skyrocket!

Interested in playing yourself? Apex Legends is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No word on a Nintendo Switch port like with Fortnite, but anything’s possible!

Want even more cosplay gold? You check out our Community Hub here to see amazing cosplays come to life from fans of games, movies, television shows, and more! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!