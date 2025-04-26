The Sims 4 Is About to Drop Three New Kits and Fans Have Questions

Earlier this year, The Sims 4 revealed the roadmap for its Motherlode season. For many, the highlights of this roadmap were the Businesses & Hobbies pack and that mysterious eye emoji date on February 25th, which turned out to be the Burglar Update many fans were hoping for. With all that hype, it’s easy to forget that the Sims 4 Motherlode season has one more set of drops headed our way next week. This is the last new 2025 content for The Sims 4 that’s been officially revealed, and it’s approaching without much fanfare or hype from the EA team thus far.

The team at EA has leaned into surprise drops a bit more this year, with the new Pride content update earlier this month and the unannounced Burglar update. However, the new kits launching for The Sims 4 on May 1st won’t be a total surprise, at least not for fans with good memories. These three new kits were revealed during the Motherlode season live stream. We even got the names, which give a good sense of what type of content players can expect.

The Sims 4 Motherlode Season Roadmap

As laid out in the roadmap, the new kits launching for The Sims 4 on May 1st are:

Restoration Workshop

Golden Years

Kitchen Clutter

Although these kits were teased during the roadmap reveal for the Motherlode season, we haven’t really heard anything else about them since. That means many fans have forgotten about the new releases entirely, which leads us to wonder… what’s going on with these new kits?

Sims 4 Fans Yearn for Details on New Kits

Given that the new Sims 4 kits aren’t set to release until next week on May 1st, there’s still time for EA to start the hype train. However, thus far, we haven’t really heard much of anything about these new kits. They aren’t yet listed on the EA website, and The Sims accounts on social media have yet to show off any deep dives. Hopefully, we’ll enter launch week with some details about what’s to come. Until then, fans can only speculate about what the new kits will bring to the game.

One Sims fan asked other Reddit users which kits they’re looking forward to, and for many gamers, the reaction was “What kits?” That said, there’s plenty of potential with the names of these packs. Elder Sims have often gotten the short end of the stick, so if the Golden Years pack brings that life stage a much-needed refresh, many fans will be happy.

Others are looking forward to more kitchen goodness from the Kitchen Clutter kit, although it’s an interesting choice given how many kitchen gadgets we’ve gotten in recent years. As for that Restoration Workshop kit, it’s got the most vague name of the three, leaving fans to wonder what it will contain. Some are hoping it could signal a return of gameplay-focused kits, rather than ones that just add Create-a-Sim or Build/Buy content.

At any rate, many fans are waiting on more details before we get too excited about the new content for The Sims 4. And with these kit releases rounding out the Motherlode season, it’s likely EA is gearing up for some big reveals about the next expansion pack and more for the future of The Sims 4.