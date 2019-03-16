New ‘Apex Legends’ Video Shows How Broken The Peacekeeper Is

The current meta in Apex Legends isn’t as dominated by the Peacekeeper as the meta at launch was. It’s still one of the most powerful and frequently-used weapons in the game thanks to the punch it packs up-close and its ability to bail players out of dicey situations with devastating headshot damage, but it’s not the must-have it once was. That said, a new video reveals that the weapon is still broken, and further, promotes low-level skill.

More specifically, a new video from Reddit user TheRealYagot over on the game’s subreddit page reveals that aiming down the sights with the Peacekeeper does not reduce its spread. In other words, aiming down the sights yields the same bullet spread as firing from the hip, which shouldn’t be case. With other weapons, the latter results in an increase in bullet spread, and thus less accuracy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, in the video, the user demonstrates how the bullet spread increases when firing from the hip with the Mozambique. And this is the case with other weapons, but for some reason not the Peacekeeper. And while this doesn’t break the game per-say, it does change how you should use it. While aiming down the sights with the Peacekeeper is never something you want to do a lot, now thanks to the video, we know that we should almost never aim down the sights. Because, what’s the point? It takes longer, but doesn’t provide a tighter bullet spread.

A developer from Respawn left a comment on the video, but didn’t address the issue specifically, nor did they provide any information on if a fix is coming or not.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title — including our review of it — by clicking right here.

And as always, feel free to hit up the comment section and let us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What do you think of the Peacekeeper? Does it need to be further nerfed?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!