New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 13th

With HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 premiere tonight at 9 PM EST, the wait for our next television show obsession will finally be over. If you decide to watch the show tonight, like many of us at ComicBook will be doing, then you will want to tackle those NYT puzzles beforehand. Take as much time as you need to play games like Connections, Strands, and Wordle, which will be quite the thrill today on The New York Times app. Yesterday’s Wordle puzzle was slightly challenging, but for today, April 13th, the NYT puzzle will be moderate. For those of you looking for hints, tips, or the solution for today’s Wordle, we’ve got what you need.

Wordle has been entertaining users on the NYT app since 2021, having gone through over a thousand words. For newcomers, Wordle is a puzzle game where players guess a word with up to six shots to guess correctly. Feedback is provided through gray, yellow, and green blocks, showcasing where and which letters are within the final word.

The return of TLOU is exciting since the Naughty Dog project has paved the way for both the entertainment and gaming industries. With the second season garnering critical acclaim from critics, praising the performances of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, audiences will get a taste of The Last of Us Part II. If you haven’t read our ComicBook review of the newest season, check it out here. My starting word for today is “haunt” since the repercussions of last season will come back as we saw in the latest trailer, with Ellie confronting Joel. This particular word has one yellow and two green blocks.

A scary good choice for a starting word.

The word “haunt” has one yellow block with H and two green blocks with A and U. This is a fantastic start, as we’ve got two letters in the correct positions. Knowing where A and U are, this makes the word choices easier to sort through. For another hint, find a word ending with H with A and U in the second and third spots. If you want to see the final answer for today’s puzzle, look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 13th is “Laugh.” Take this word as a reminder to laugh and have fun, regardless of how the world might seem now. Laughter is the best medicine. As always, we will return for the next Wordle puzzle piece tomorrow morning. Continue those impressive streaks, players.