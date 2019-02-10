‘Apex Legends’ Player Suggests April Fools Joke Involving Fall Damage, Respawn Responds

Apex Legends has certainly been on the rise since its surprise launch a week ago. Since then, players have really been enjoying the battle royale experience offered by Respawn Entertainment, with some even providing suggestions how to make it better. That said, one player has mentioned the idea of turning fall damage on for April Fools’ Day, and others are into it, including the developers.

Taking to the Apex Legends subreddit, user agius94 suggested the unusually cruel joke. “The amount of people falling to their deaths would be a sight to see,” they said. As many of you likely know, the new battle royale game does not feature fall damage, meaning players can jump from any height they want without the risk. That is, of course, unless you jump off of the map.

In response to agius94’s suggestion, Jayfresh_Respawn mentioned that the idea of turning fall damage on has crossed their minds before. “I think we’ve actually talked about that when scheming fun things to do with Apex this year,” the community manager said. “Not saying we’re doing this. All great minds right?”

Another Redditor by the name of ItsMeVeriity offered up a few suggestions of their own, including letting the announcer be insulting, throwing a boss battle into matches, and swapping the tiers of random items.

It will be entertaining, to say the least, if Respawn decides to have a bit of fun with Apex Legends players on April Fools’ Day. Only time will tell, but until then, here’s more about the new free-to-play title:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

What do you think about a potential April Fools’ Day joke that implements fall damage in Apex Legends? Do you believe it would be as hilarious as the Redditor above does? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!