‘Apex Legends’ Player Bamboozles Self in Hilarious Fashion

Apex Legends has been providing a plethora of fun for players ever since its surprise launch. That said, there are a lot of funny moments that can happen during any give match, and one recent player bamboozling themself is no exception.

Reddit user “xlRadioactive” recently took to the Apex Legends subreddit to share a clip of them taking down another player. However, before the elimination occurred, one of the finest spectacles of self-bamboozlement took place. Take a look for yourself:

Now that you are done laughing, yes, that player pulled off quite the bamboozling, only not on who they expected. After sending out their decoy into the building, it stopped and stared out of the window. Re-emerging in the doorway, the player thought their own decoy was the enemy and began to shoot.

However, the enemy in question was sitting in the corner and watching this unfold before taking advantage of the situation. Ever after being hit by the enemy in the corner, the self-bamboozler still fired at the decoy. Needless to say, they can’t feel too good after that play, especially with the Internet now knowing about it. Either way, one can only hope they are laughing it off and continuing to grind away in Kings Canyon.

