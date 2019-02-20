‘Apex Legends’ Player Drops $500 on 500 Apex Crates, Ends How You’d Expect

Respawn Entertainment has hit the ground running with Apex Legends, their free-to-play battle royale experience. With plenty of content planned for the future of the game, and one new gun arriving very soon, players are enjoying their time not only in Kings Canyon, but also in the in-game store. Well, one player dropped $500 on 500 Apex Crates, and it doesn’t seem like they had the greatest experience.

Reddit user BAE339 took to the Apex Legends subreddit to share their tragic tale. The goal of purchasing so many Apex Crates was to obtain the heirloom set, which has a less than 1% chance of dropping. “What got me with Apex Crates was the guaranteed ‘pity timer’,” they said. “If you open 500 crates you are guaranteed a heirloom bundle. To top it off, the only heirlooms in the game right now are for Wraith (my main) and I wanted to secure them before new ones dropped, lowering my chance to ever luck out and receive them.”

They continued to say how their friends have received the very heirloom set they were after in just a few crates, so it couldn’t possibly be that bad if they tried to replicate that magic. The Apex Legends player soon found out it just wasn’t their time.

“I bought bundle of coins after bundle,” they said. “Each time thinking to myself, ‘The heirlooms will come this set of packs.’ I knew from the very first crate that I would be entering into a serious sunk cost fallacy but I still couldn’t stop. I opened up crates until I reached #500, the guaranteed Wraith heirlooms.

After opening 499 Apex Crates, they finally acquired the coveted Wraith heirloom set – in the 500th crate. “I can tell you it wasn’t worth it,” they said. “I now own every single blue rarity item in the game, along with countless legendaries for almost every gun and legend in the game, none of which I really care for or wanted. All in the hunt for a set of items that has a less than 1 percent chance of dropping.”

Their only hope is that the tale they presented “will resonate with some people and maybe help prevent someone from doing the same thing” they did. Needless to say, and as pointed out by one Redditor, this particular player was bamboozled.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

