‘Apex Legends’ Celebrates Over 50 Million Players With a Promise of “Much More” to Come

Apex Legends has taken the battle royale scene by storm and now the team over at Respawn are celebrating another huge milestone for the online game: Over 50 million players!

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently took to Twitter to share the good news of over 50 million players with a promise of “much more” on the way!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you to the 50 million players that have shown up in the first month since Apex Legends launched! You have all made this something special and there’s much more to come! pic.twitter.com/EoDcjF5q9E — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) March 4, 2019

With Season One officially beginning this month, a new Battle Pass is on the way, rumors of new additions like Titans and Hoverbikes, new Legends, map changes, and so much more. There’s going to be a lot to enjoy over the coming months and the team over at Respawn is just getting started!

Haven’t checked out the free-to-play battle royale title yet? Here’s what you’re missing out on:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about Apex Legends and its most recent milestone with an impressive amount of players? Are you one of them? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!