‘Apex Legends’ Players Discover Secret Reload Animations

With the battle pass for Apex Legends set to arrive any day now, more and more players are taking to the hot new battle royale title. This is allowing more eyes to be focused on the game, which is also leading to the discovery of a few interesting things, including secret reload animations.

Now, it’s entirely possible that players have seen these animations before, but there’s just as good of a chance that it was overlooked in the heat of battle in Kings Canyon. Taking to Reddit, user PSN-xsXex shared a clip of Wraith reloading the Peacekeeper in a way that is far more badass than usual. Check it out:

As can be seen in the clip above, the alternative reloading animation seems to be caused by the player character only having one hand available. In this case, Wraith was travelling along a zipline while reloading, which prompted it to look pretty awesome.

In another clip posted by Reddit user DuhSheet, we can see another reload animation that’s different from what players are used to. While reloading the G7 Scout, the magazine was ejected from the top of the weapon, which is certainly different from the normal animation. Many have theorized that this is due to the magazine being entirely empty, which triggers the secret animation while reloading.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that all weapons have a different reload animation for different circumstances. It will certainly be interesting to see exactly how many exist in Apex Legends, especially as more weapons begin to arrive, which could be soon, according to recent leaks.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read more from our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Have you noticed any of the various reload animations featured in Apex Legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

