‘Apex Legends’ Players Want a ‘Lost In Space’ Skin After Chappie Goes Viral

After a petition to get a Chappie skin for Pathfinder in Apex Legends went viral, drawing the eye of the film’s own director, players are back at it again with those creative juices and now they want a Lost in Space nod!

One Redditor took to the boards to present the Robot from the sci-fi show as a potential Legendary skin the Legend itself. There’s no harm in a fan concept, though this particular character always reminded me of Legion from Mass Effect 2 / 3, so now I’m kind of just picturing that in the world of battle royale (and I’m digging that visual so hard!).

Another commenter joined in saying that it would be a cool feature to have Pathfinder’s emotions indicated by the lens color changing on the chest, which makes this idea so much cooler than it already was.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about the latest in fan concept ideas? What other skins and add-ons do you think they should add that could make the battle royale game even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For those interested in the Chappie design that captured the attention of Neill Blomkamp himself, you can check that out right here for even more hilarious reactions and fan pitches!

