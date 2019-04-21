‘Apex Legends’ Player Discovers Major Issue With Pathfinder

In the early meta of Apex Legends, Pathfinder wasn’t that popular due to his broken hitbox that was larger than the character actually was. Respawn eventually fixed this, and since then, he’s become one of the more popular characters in the game, especially among top players. That said, it’s been discovered that the loveable robot’s hitbox is once again broken, except this time the issue is the opposite. That’s right, now Pathfinder’s hitbox is too small for his character model.

Recently, an Apex Legends player took to Reddit to post the result of an experiment they conducted that sought to deduce the character’s official hitbox, and what the player discovered was that the issue was worth than they thought. There’s parts of the character that aren’t a part of his hitbox, and this issue is compounded with certain skins.

As you can see, not only does this confirm there’s an issue with Pathfinder’s hitbox, but it also confirms that different skins don’t have different hitboxes. In other words, the bigger, bulkier skins with more parts shooting off the main frame are better, because another player may think they are hitting you, but they are actually only hitting a part of the skin that isn’t calculated in the hitbox.

At the moment of publishing, Respawn Entertainment hasn’t addressed the issue, but given how much attention it has gotten probably means it has seen it. Hopefully a fix or tweak will arrive soon.

