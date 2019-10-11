Apex Legends Reveals First Look at Highly-Requested Feature Coming Soon

Apex Legends has announced a long overdue feature coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game very soon. More specifically, developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed that Apex Legends is adding a Firing Range training mode sometime later this season, Season 3. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the feature will be injected into the game, but it sounds like it will be coming soon. To accompany the announcement, Respawn also provided our first look at the new training mode.

In case you missed it, today Respawn introduced the Apex Devstream series, which is a new streaming series the developer will be doing going forward that keeps the community in the loop of what’s going on with it and the game. In the first episode, a Dev Tracker update was given, the making of King’s Canyon was talked about, and most importantly, a first look at the Firing Range was revealed.

As you may know, when you first boot up the game you’re sent to a tutorial area that introduces you to the core mechanics of the game, as well as its weapons. And you can revisit this area whenever you’d like, but it’s limited and restrictive. And so since launch players have been asking for something similar, but with less limitations. And that’s what Respawn is set to deliver. You can check out the new Firing Range, below (6:46):

Season 3 has been a big season for the game so far, adding a new character, and a replacing King’s Canyon with a new map. In other words, this simply seems like a continuation of that. It may not seem like a big addition, but this is the type of addition that will go a long way with hardcore fans.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here.