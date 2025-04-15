Space Marine 2 Update Adds Controversial Prestige System

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment just launched its newest major update for its surprise hit third-person shooter Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. The 7.0 “Trygon” update adds several new bits of content and features like a new PvE Operation, secondary weapon, and private PvP Lobbies. It also brings a duo of skins and DLC cosmetics as part of its Season Pass. Like most updates for every game, it also adds a plethora of balancing tweaks in hopes of improving the player experience.

Although this should be a momentous occasion for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 players, some users are unhappy with how some of the new features have been implemented. Most notably, some players have taken to social channels to discuss their displeasure with the new prestige system. Specifically, after a player decides to Prestige a Class after reaching maximum level, everything resets, which means players have to repay for perks. One Reddit user on the Space Marine subreddit claims that feedback made during its public test realm phase asked Saber Interactive to not have perks reset, which seems to be “ignored.”

Here is the entire Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 update 7.0 patch notes announced by Saber Interactive:

New Features

New Operation — Exfiltration

Exfiltration takes place on Avarax at the outskirts of an Imperial Hive City ravaged by the Tyranids.. Your mission is to reach a Mechanicus facility, extract a rogue Tech-Priest and fight a Trygon; a giant, burrowing Tyranid that creates underground passageways for other Tyranid organisms.

Private Lobbies in PvP

A custom lobby to invite your fellow Space Marines. You can choose the mode and map, and also change the gameplay settings, like score or time limit or even damage modifiers to create your own fun game modes.

Prestige Ranks in PvE

The Prestige system allows you to continue empowering your Class even after reaching the maximum level. Once you have reached level 25, go to the Armouring Hall and follow the activation procedure in the Skill Tree screen. There, you can reset the Class’ progress to the first level to unlock one Prestige Perk. After this, you can raise the Class level to 25 again. Thus, a Class can get up to 4 active Prestige Perks simultaneously. Each prestige rank increases XP gain by 10%.

Progressing your Prestige ranks will also grant you unique cosmetic rewards for each rank you unlock.

PvE Extended List of Available Weapons

Heavy: Heavy Bolt Rifle | Heavy Bolt Pistol

Tactical: Combat Knife | Plasma Pistol | Heavy Bolt Pistol

Assault: Power Sword | Plasma Pistol

Bulwark: Heavy Bolt Pistol

Sniper: Heavy Bolt Pistol | Instigator Bolt Carbine

Vanguard: Heavy Bolt Pistol | Bolt Carbine

Originally the classes were not balanced around having these weapons. Some of those changes are only meant to bring more variety, fun and lore accuracy to the game. Not every change here will make every weapon competitive with the rest of class loadouts.

This isn’t the last pass on this, we will continue to monitor the game and make necessary changes. We still have some more ideas how we can expand loadouts more, without breaking the lore and while keeping class identity, but those changes will take a while to implement.

New Secondary Weapon: Inferno Pistol

Available for Sniper, Heavy, Assault and Vanguard classes.

Class-based matchmaking in Operations mode

This is a first iteration of the system that is designed to reduce frequency of matchmaking with other people with the same classes. It is not going to prevent this 100%, there will always be some edge cases. We will be tweaking and improving the system on our backend as we go.

Experimental skill-based matchmaking and team balancing in Eternal War mode

This system should make matchmaking in PvP more fair. This is an experimental feature, we will be turning it on and off on the backend and monitoring the results. It will take a while for it to shape up.

Public Test Server (PTS)

We are really happy with the PTS experiment that we had. We got a lot of feedback from the community that allowed us to implement changes ahead of actual live release. While having PTS is an additional stress for our team and will cause some delays to live patches we are going to keep doing that for all major content updates moving forward.



The PTS will be closed for now, but we’ll reopen it once we’ll be looking for your feedback on upcoming features.

New Season Pass Content

Space Wolves Chapter Pack:

– Space Wolves Chapter Champion (Vanguard).

– Space Wolves Chapter Weapon Skins (Bolt Carbine, Thunder Hammer, Chainsword).

– Space Wolves Chapter Customisation (Helmet, Chest, Pauldron, Greave, Heraldry markings).

Imperial Fists Champion Pack:

– Imperial Fists Champion (Tactical).

– Imperial Fists Signature Weapon Skin (Plasma Incinerator).

Customisation

New Colours: New default colours Volupus Pink and Thousand Sons Blue.

Bulwark Cloth Recolouring: New feature to recolour the cloth for Bulwark tabard has been added as an option for the chest armour piece for customisation.

Hands Recolouring: New feature to recolour the gauntlet armour piece is added. Now the primary colour is used to colour a fist and the secondary one colours a wrist and a shoulder part of the hand. (This one is for you, Iron Hands and Crimson Fists fans!)

Lots of minor fixes for customisation of armour parts and emblems.

​Gameplay & Balancing tweaks

Progression Rewards

Rebalance Rewards in the Eternal War Mode

Match rewards are increased by 50%.

Base EXP for PvE is increased

Base XP for all difficulties in Operation Mode is increased by 10%.

PvE Weapon Perks Update

With this update we are rolling out a massive rebalancing and rework of weapon perks. As a result all weapons received buffs one way or another.



Some notes regarding our future plans in terms of balancing: I want to say that I’m not a big fan of changing too many things at the same time. It is hard to predict the outcome, it’s a risk of introducing bugs and not every change is a simple number change. Past 2 patches changelogs were several pages long. I’m more in favor of gradual improvements of the game rather than chaotic changes back and forth. This means that we do see your feedback on some of the class perks and weapons etc, even looking at the current weapon perks rework I feel like we could have done a better job with plasma weapons and power sword perks.



There will be a second pass on class, weapon and prestige perks. Probably around Patch 8. I do think that those systems are in much much better shape than they were before patches and on release, the scope of the second pass will be smaller.

Heavy Bolt Rifle

“Perpetual Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage)

“Able Precision” (Artificer tier): The perk has been reworked, the new version is “Remote Threat” (Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage)

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision”: Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Rampage” (Relic tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Remote Threat” (Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage)

Bolt Rifle

“Able Precision” (Artificer tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Adamantine Grip” (Recoil is reduced by 25%).

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision”: Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Penetration” (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target).

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

Auto Bolt Rifle

“Honed Precision” (Standard tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

“Fast Reload” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Elite Hunter” (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, Headshots deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Perpetual Precision” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Plasma Incinerator

“Rapid Cooling” (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Rampage” (Master-Crafted tier) : Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Common Cooling” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Common Efficiency”: Common Shots generate 20% less Heat. Shots charge 20% slower.

“Blast Radius 1” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10%

“Blast Radius 2” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10%

“Fast Venting” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Balanced Cooling”: Weapon cools 20% faster. Charged Shots generate 10% more Heat.

“Retaliation” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Perfect Radius” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Stalker Bolt Rifle

“Fast Reload” (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve”: After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

“Long Shot” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Adamant Reload” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Adamant Hunter” (When your Health is below 30%. Headshots deal 25% more Damage).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Head Hunter 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

“Agile Hunter” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat”: Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

Bolt Carbine

“Perpetual Precision” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

“Elusive Precision” (Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with “Rapid Health” (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

“Retaliation” (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with “Honed Precision” (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming)

“Steel Grip” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve”: After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

“Rapid Health” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Head Hunter” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

“Honed Precision” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Precision” (Maximum spread decreases by 10%).

“Perpetual Precision” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Melta Rifle

“Fast Reload” (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Decisive Reload”: Finisher Majoris-level or higher enemy Melta restores Ammo by 1.

“Adamant Reload” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Rapid Health” (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Trick Shot”: Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Fast Reload” (The weapon reloads 10% faster).

“Elusive Range” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Elusive Fire” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 10 seconds).

“Elusive Fire” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Retaliation” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

Instigator Bolt Carbine

“Adamantine Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Honed Precision” (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Increased Capacity”.

“Increased Capacity” (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Honed Precision”.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision”: Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Fast Reload” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Inspired Aim”: After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, headshots deal 20% more damage for 10 seconds

“Rampage” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Adamantine Grip” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Death Strike” (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds)

Bolt Sniper Rifle

“Long Shot” (Standard tier): Renamed into “Remote Threat”. Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more damage.

“Fast Reload” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Extended Magazine” (Magazine Size increases by 15% of the maximum).

“Finisher Reload” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Finisher Reload” (After a Finisher, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads).

“Head Hunter 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve”: After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

“Honed Precision 1” (Artificer tier): Maximum Spread decreased from 25% to 50%.

“Agile Hunter” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Start”: First round in a magazine deals 25% more damage.

“Honed Precision 2” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

“Reloaded Restoration” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Finish”: Last round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

“Great Might” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Reloaded Restoration” (After reloading, your Ammo Reserve is restored by 50% of the number of enemies hit. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity.)

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Great Might” (Damage increases by 10% against Terminus-level enemies)

Las Fusil

“Head Hunter” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Velocity” (Shots charge 15% faster)

“Amplification 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%.

“Amplification 2” (Artificer tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%.

“Amplification 3” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Charging Immunity” (While Charging a shot, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits).

“Perpetual Velocity” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

“Charging Immunity” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Increased Capacity” (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%).

Heavy Bolter

“Heavy Precision” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Honed Precision” (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming).

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Weapon Strike” (Relic tier): Melee Damage increased from 15% to 50%.

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

“Rapid Cooling” (Master-Crafted tier): effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15.

“Heavy Velocity 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Shots Charge rate increased from 10% to 15%.

“Heavy Velocity 2” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Supercharged Shot” (Damage from a Charged Shot increases by 10%)

“Supercharged Shot 2” (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Heavy Immunity” (Relic).

“Retaliation” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Elusive Fire” (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Plasma Speed” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

“Heavy Immunity” (Relic tier): Switched position in the tree with “Supercharged Shot 2” (Artificer).

Multi-Melta

“Weapon Strike” (Standard tier): effect increased from 15% to 50%.

“Contingency Plan” (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Decisive Reload”: Performing a Finisher on a Majoris-level or higher enemy with this weapon restores Ammo by 1.

“Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Trick Shot”: Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

“Fast Regeneration 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Elite Health” (Relic tier): Effect increased from 5% to 10%.

“Weapon Strike” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Discipline” (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage)

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Expedient Barrage”: Fire rate increases by 33% when firing without aiming.

Bolt Pistol

“Elusive Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

“Retaliation” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Iron Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Perpetual Precision 2” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Increased Capacity” (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%).

“Elite Hunter” (Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

“Honed Precision 1” (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased from 25% to 50%.

Plasma Pistol

“Common Cooling” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

“Rapid Cooling” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Rampage” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

“Blast Radius 1” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

“Supercharged Shot” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Blast Radius” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increase changed from 5% to 10%.

“Perpetual Velocity 2” (Artificer tier) : Replaced with “Blast Radius” (Damage radius of a Charged Shot increases by 10%).

“Perfect Radius” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perfect Cooling” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, the equipped Weapon is completely cooled).

“Retaliation” (Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

“Fast Venting” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

Heavy Bolt Pistol

“Perpetual Precision” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

“Elite Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Adamantine Grip”: (Recoil is reduced by 25%).

“Perpetual Precision” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Rapid Health” (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

“Perpetual Penetration” (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat”: Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

“Gun Strike Reload” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Precision” (Maximum spread reduced by 10%).

“Head Hunter 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Discipline” (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage).

“Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Finish”: Last round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

“Honed Precision” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Gun Strike Reload” (After a Gun Strike, this Weapon instantly reloads).

“Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with: “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

“Great Might” (Standard tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

“Death Strike” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Penetration” (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target).

“Close Combat” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Increased Capacity” (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this weapon increases by 20%).

“Adamantine Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Extended Magazine” (Magazine size increases by 15% of the maximum).

“Iron Grip” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Death Strike” (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy in melee combat, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

“Extended Magazine 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Great Might” (Damage increases by 10% against Terminus-level enemies).

“Extended Magazine 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Start”: First round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

“Adamant Hunter” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

“Rapid Health” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Able Damage”: After using a Class Ability, Damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds.

“Divine Might” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Honed Precision” (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming).

“Chaos Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

Neo-Volkite Pistol

“Distributed Deflagration” (Relic tier): Fixed heat distribution to surrounding enemies.

Chainsword

“Armoured Strength” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Combined Onslaught”: Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Heavy Onslaught”: Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage.

“Full Throttle” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

“Trampling Stride” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Thunder Hammer

“Armoured Strength 1” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Braced Preparation”: While preparing Aftershock, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “After Aftershock”: After hitting an enemy with Aftershock, you deal 10% more Melee Damage for 10 seconds.

“Armoured Strength 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Offense Initiated”: If your Armour is fully depleted, this Weapon deals 10% more Melee Damage.

Power Fist

“Armoured Strength 1” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Following Blow”: Backfist and Backfist 2 can be performed instantly after a charged Thrust Jab or Hammer Hook.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strength of Will”: While performing a Heavy Attack, you take 20% less Ranged Damage.

“Tide of Battle” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

“Ground Shake” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Combat Knife

“Armoured Strength” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Combined Onslaught”: Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Heavy Onslaught”: Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage.

“Tide of Battle” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

“Reeling Blow” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Power Sword

“Armoured Strength” (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

“Chaos Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Skilled Restoration”: When your Health is below 30%, a Power Whirl hit restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 10 seconds.

“Tyranid Slayer” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Melee Onslaught”: This Weapon deals 10% more Melee Damage.

Class Perks Update

Tactical

Radiating Impact: Fixed incorrect bonus stack with Auspex Scan.

Sniper

Fixed incorrect stacking values of Sniper’s Renewal and Squad Renewal perks. This resulted in following changes:

Squad Renewal: Fixed incorrect ability charge restoring (15% instead of planned 10%).

Renewal: Fixed typo in the description (5% ability charge restored instead of actual 15%).

Heavy

Enhanced Force: Fixed bonus to melee hold attacks that was mistakenly working in addition to bonus to all melee attacks.

General Balancing

Assault (PvE only)

Jump Pack Ability: recharge speed increased by 10%.

Contested Heals Restoring by Ground Pound was changed: Ground Pound restores 30% of max contested health, regardless of the type of enemy and their number. When hitting with Ground Pound, 30% of max contested health is restored.

This is a major buff to Assault survivability, because previously its contested health restore depended on too many factors. Now it is significantly increased and will be consistent.

Added a maximum cap to restore fade HP per action; and a max target to restore health per action to the following weapons:

Multi-Melta

Melta Rifle

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Plasma Incinerator

This change may sound drastic on paper, but in reality the limit isn’t that strict. It only prevents situations where a single shot from Melta could restore the entire health bar when hitting only 3-4 enemies at the same time. Plus, the contested health restore will be more consistent now.

Firearms (PvE only)

We are continuing to polish up weapon balance and I think we are in a good spot right now where all weapons are viable on Absolute difficulty.



Sure, some of them are still worse than others and we will continue to tweak them. Our next big objective is to take a closer look at weapon versions balance within the same archetype. Especially melee weapons.

Occulus Bolt Carbine

The Master-Crafted – Alpha (Accuracy) version of the Occulus Bolt Carbine has -15% spread now instead of the +15% spread.

Multi-Melta

Fixed the bug where the rate-of-fire versions of the Multi-Melta did not have an increased rate of fire. Now, the Master-Crafted version has a 15% increase in RoF, the Artificer version has a 25% increase, and the Relic version has a 35% increase.

Bolt Rifle (all versions)

Base damage increased by 5%.

Auto Bolt Rifle

Base damage increased by 5%. Headshot damage increased by 15%.

Instigator Bolt Carbine

Base damage increased by 5%.

Bolt Carbine (ONLY Marksman Bolt Carbine versions)

Max ammo increased by one magazine.

Bolt Pistol

Max ammo increased by two magazines. Base damage increased by 5%. Headshot damage increased by 15%.

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Reworked versions of the weapon:

Artificer / Salvation of Bakka – Alpha:

Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 50

Ammo Reserve: Increased from 180 to 200

Artificer / Drogos Reclamation – Beta:

Accuracy: Lowered from 4.5 to 4

Range: Increased from 6 to 8

Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45

Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180

Added a scope

Relic / Gathalamor Crusade – Alpha:

Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 55

Ammo reserve: Increased from 180 to 220

Relic / Ophelian Liberation – Beta:

Accuracy: Lowered from 5.5 to 4

Range: Increased from 6 to 8

Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45

Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180

Added a scope

In addition to that:

Max ammo is increased by 1 magazine.

Headshot damage increased by 15%.

Other Changes

PvP

– Large amount of small fixes in level geometry collision.

AI

– Carnifex and Helbrute Perfect Parry: Fixed an issue causing Perfect Parry against Carnifex and Helbrute not enabling Gun Strike mark.

– Lots of minor animation fixes for various enemies.

Operations

Inferno:

– Now, if a player reaches the Thunderhawk extraction zone at the final stage of the level, the other players will be forcefully teleported there after some time (they will receive a notification about the teleportation after 1:30 and will be teleported 15 seconds later).

– Large amounts of small fixes in level geometry collision and Terminus enemies getting stuck in some areas.

Obelisk:

– Added a few new voiceovers to make the objectives in the final gameplay sequence clearer.

– Fixed camera clipping on some checkpoints.

General Fixes

– Fixed several issues with Gun Strike misfiring in rare cases.

– Fixed Jump Pack ability changing targets in some rare cases.

– Fixed several issues with Ordeals not counting correctly.

– Fixed a lot of minor issues with perks providing smaller gameplay bonuses than listed in the descriptions.

– Fixed a lot of minor issues with perks not triggering correctly.

– Fixed a lot of issues with perks not actually providing any benefits to contested health restoring in some cases.

– Lots of minor animation fixes for players.

– Minor UI, sound and VFX fixes and improvements.

– Localisation fixes.

Tech

– Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

– General connectivity improvements.

– Major memory optimisation (Mostly for PvE and PvP).

– Slightly improved performance.