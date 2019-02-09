‘Apex Legends’ Runs Best On Xbox One X, But Worst On Standard Xbox One

If you don’t have a sweet gaming PC, what platform should you play Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends on? Well, if you’re looking for the biggest player base, then PS4 or PS4 Pro is the way to go. However, if you’re looking to play the battle royale game on the console that runs it the best, then the Xbox One X is your system.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Art’s hot new game hasn’t even been out for a week, but the tech gurus over at Digital Foundry have already put the game to test on all available console platforms. And unlike EA’s other upcoming game Anthem — which has some trouble on consoles, particularly of the Xbox variety — Apex Legends runs pretty well on consoles, especially Microsoft’s supped up premium Xbox One X.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digital Foundry has confirmed that the game, no matter the system, is incapable of running at native 4K. However, the resolution isn’t bad, and is pretty adaptive depending on the gameplay situation. Both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X usually are running the game anywhere between 1080p and 1440p, though the former tends to drop down to 1080p more frequently.

However, when it comes to the base systems, the PS4 is actually the better bet than Xbox One. While the standard PS4 comes in between 720p and 1080p, the Xbox One and Xbox One S actually comes in lower, and ranges between 648p and 720p.

If you all you care about is frame rate, basically the same applies. All consoles target 60fps, but with varying degrees of success. Xbox One X and PS4 Pro will occasionally drop into the low 50s, with the latter doing it more often. Meanwhile, the PS4 basically hits the same range, but the standard Xbox One doesn’t. In fact, it can drop into the 40s, which can result in some pretty bad frame stuttering at times, aka the last thing you want in a fast-paced first-person shooter. It’s so bad in fact that Digital Foundry reckons you have a tactical disadvantage on the system.

Apex Legends is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.