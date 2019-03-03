Another Game-Breaking ‘Apex Legends’ Glitch Discovered

Another major Apex Legends glitch has been discovered and spotlighted during a recent stream that featured Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, TimTheTatMan, and DrLupo.

More specifically, the glitch was unearthed and showcased by TimTheTatMan, who demonstrated on stream that if you spam the interact button while crossing a zip line, you are basically impossible to shoot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the bug isn’t as game-breaking as some other ones recently discovered in Apex Legends, but in certain situations it’s pretty awful. Shooting someone on a zipline is challenging, but more than doable. However, if someone uses this glitch, it’s basically impossible. And so it can be effectively used to escape or move towards an enemy without taking damage in a way that the game usually wouldn’t allow for.

As you may know, this isn’t the first time TimTheTatMan has discovered a game-breaking bug, he is also the person who shined a giant spotlight on the glitch that sometimes happens that allows downed players to keep shooting.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no acknowledgement of the glitch from developer Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s currently no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port, but both are suspected to arrive at some point, especially the latter.

For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here. For more on what we think of the new game from Respawn Entertainment and EA, check out our official review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Thanks, Dexerto.