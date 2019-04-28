Fixing Apex Legends’ Lag Is A “High Priority,” Says Respawn

Sure, Apex Legends is light on content, its Battle Pass is rubbish, and Respawn supports it far too slowly. But the game itself, the moment to moment gameplay, the shooting, the mechanics, are all great. The game is simply a lot of fun to play, except at the beginning of many matches, where the game can lag terribly. As you may know, a decent amount of Apex Legends‘ matches are plagued with server issues, which manifest in a laggy opening few minutes. This doesn’t happen every time, but it happens far, far too often. It’s very frustrating, especially for a game all about speed, responsive, and fluidity. Thankfully, Respawn is well aware of the issue, and considers a fix its highest priority.

“So far, we know that it affects some datacenters more than others, it happens on many different server configurations, and it doesn’t seem to hit multiple server instances running on the same machine,” writes Respawn of the issue. “In other words, it’s not that a machine is overloaded and everything on it is running too slow – it’s that one instance on the same machine seems to be doing more work than the others, and we’re trying to nail down what work it’s doing and work backwards to understand the root cause. This is extremely high priority for us, and we’ll keep you updated on our progress.”

As you can see, Respawn doesn’t provide an ETA on a fix, but it’s right at the top of its list of things to do, which should mean, at the very least, an improvement will arrive soon, if not an outright fix. If you want, you can read more about the game’s upcoming fixes by clicking here.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

