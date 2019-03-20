Is ‘Apex Legends’ Adding Dragons?

In the Titanfall universe, there’s a reptilian creature that inhabits many planets across The Frontier called Flyers, which are basically dragons with no fire to breath. And as you may know, Apex Legends takes place in the universe of Titanfall, which begs the question: could we see Flyers in Apex Legends? My gut tells me no, but a new files leak suggests otherwise.

More specifically, ever since Season 1 and the Battle Pass were rolled out yesterday, Apex Legends dataminers have been combing through the game’s new files trying to find anything of note or that hints at what’s coming to the battle royale game in the future. That said, with the update, there’s a now a mention of Flyers and even some assets of the creature.

First look at the leaked ‘Dragons’ in Apex Legends! 🔥 Appeared in the Season 1 trailer, which lead me to Flyer-swarms (seen in trailer), which led me to the model name, which I made a high-def render of below!#ApexLegends (check my comment) pic.twitter.com/OY1K9PleE2 — Apex Legends ~ Leaks & News (@ApexLeaksNews) March 19, 2019

New unused promotional banner image pic.twitter.com/lAhaTcAAeI — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 19, 2019

Of course, it’s worth pointing out just because there’s mention and assets of flyers in the files, doesn’t mean they will be added to the game. For one, Respawn Entertainment itself has warned that not all file leaks are indicative of what’s coming to the game. Further, Apex Legends shares files with Titanfall, meaning there could be some leftover files in there. And lastly, file leaks are just increasingly unreliable. They’ve also been unreliable to an extent, but now that developers know dataminers will spend days and nights combing through their game files, they’ve gotten pretty good at misdirection and masking.

What is interesting though is that Leviathans are already in the game. They’re the big creatures walking outside the map. And Flyers — which are about the size of a Titan — are known to fly around the massive creatures, and often latch onto them as a type of parasite. So, even if flyers are added to the game, they may be nothing more than background dressing.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you think Respawn is adding flyers to the game?

