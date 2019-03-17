‘Apex Legends’ Leak Hints A “Frag Drone” Is Coming Soon

It seems like everyday there’s a new Apex Legends leak thanks to dataminers working around the clock and sifting through countless files looking for oddities. And the newest one suggests that a new item is coming to the game that Titanfall 2 players will be familiar with. Remember the Tick? Well, it looks like it’s coming to Apex Legends in some shape or form.

More specifically, @ApexLeaksNews recently unearthed some files that make mention to both “Tick” and “Frag Drone” together, as well as a description that says “Automated drone that seeks out targets and explodes.” Now, if you played Titanfall 2, you’ll know the Tick is an autonomous anti-personnel robotic weapon that appeared in both the single-player and multiplayer of the game. In the files of Apex Legends, the item seems to have adopted a new name of “Frag Drone,” however, an asset also in the files show it still looks the same.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE LEAK 🚨 The ‘Tick’ (Frag Drone) from Titanfall 2 is making a return to #ApexLegends! ‘Automatically seeks out targets and explodes!’ Like + Retweet 👀🤗 pic.twitter.com/VGbjpXDd1o — Apex Legends ~ Leaks & News (@ApexLeaksNews) March 17, 2019

^ that image is from the same file that the L-Star and Havoc was leaked from — Apex Legends ~ Leaks & News (@ApexLeaksNews) March 17, 2019

Now, it’s worth pointing out that not every files leak bears fruit, especially with Apex Legends, which shares files with Titanfall 2, making dataming it a bit trickier than some other games. That said, Apex Legends takes place in the same universe as Titanfall and already shares a lot of weapons and items, so it’s not exactly a wild proposition to suggest Ticks will come over to the new battle royale game as well. Still, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, Respawn Entertainment itself said to be wary of leaks of this nature, because they can be misleading.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.