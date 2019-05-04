Apex Legends’ Next Hero Will Be A “Situational” Character, Not As Cool As Octane

Since it launched in February, Apex Legends has only added one additional character: Octane, a speedy hero good for players who like to play fast and aggressive. But one character in three months isn’t great, or at the very least, isn’t satiating players who are increasingly hungry for a new character to be added to the game. At the moment, Respawn hasn’t said a peep about a new hero coming to the game, but there have been a few leaks pointing towards a legend named Wattson, who has been described as a situational character who can use electric traps to presumably stop enemies in their tracks or at least slow them down considerably.

That said, recently one of the game’s biggest streamers at launch, Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, dropped some hints about the next character, all of which sound like the aforementioned Wattson.

“Oh, I already know what the next legend is,” said the former Counter-Strike pro during a recent stream of PUBG. “All I can tell you about the next legend is that it’s not going to be that sick. It’s going to be cool, but it’s not going to be that sick – that’s all.”

Shroud continued, noting that the hero will be a situational character, for example, like Caustic. The streamer continues by saying this means they won’t be like Octane, Blood, Wraith, or the game’s more mobile heroes.

When asked by a fan in the chat if the new character would be electric (in other words trying to see if it’s the long-leaked Wattson that Shroud is talking about), Shroud replied, “What are you trying to say, man…what are you trying to get me to say here?”

As you can see, it looks the next hero will be Wattson, and if you’re a more aggressive and mobile type, he probably won’t be for you.

If you’re wondering how Shroud would know who the next character is, it’s probably because he’s played as them already. In the past, the streamer revealed he was invited to play and provide feedback for the game while it was in development, where he saw and played as multiple characters who weren’t in the game at launch.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

