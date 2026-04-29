Valve Teases Steam Machine Release News Is Coming Soon

Valve has indicated that it will be sharing new information about the release of the Steam Machine in the near future. Since announcing earlier this year that its much-anticipated streamlined PC would be delayed, news on the Steam Machine has been essentially nonexistent. Despite this silence, that hasn’t stopped those interested in the Steam Machine from continuing to ask about when the device will launch and how much it will cost. And while these details still haven’t emerged, it sounds like they won’t be kept under wraps much longer.

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Coming by way of IGN, those in charge at Valve told the publication that the release of the Steam Machine is getting close. As for when this announcement will be made regarding release timing, Valve indicated that it will have more official news to share on the PC platform “soon.” Specifics of when exactly this reveal will happen weren’t provided, but this wording makes it sound as though the Steam Machine is still on track to release in the first half of 2026, which is the launch window that Valve previously provided.

Speaking more about how the Steam Machine itself will work, Valve’s Pierre-Louis Griffais likened it to how the Steam Deck functions while docked. He stressed that the Steam Machine has much more power at its disposal when compared to the Steam Deck, but its functionality is quite similar. As for the current status of the hardware, Griffais added that work on the Steam Machine is essentially done, leaving those at Valve in a state of simply polishing its features.

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“In terms of Steam Machine, yeah, it’s really just about the logistics of getting it into user’s hands,” Griffais said. “If you’ve used the Steam Deck docked, the experience is pretty much there. It’s that plus some more GPU horsepower. Of course, there’s a ton of polish and other feature work that we can do, but at the end of the day, the core experience is there.”

While news on the Steam Machine’s release still hasn’t come about, Valve will be releasing its new Steam Controller next week on May 4th. This new gamepad is set to sell for $99, which is quite a reasonable amount when compared to other similar controllers on the market. The Steam Machine, on the other hand, is expected to sell for over $1000, which means that those interested in buying it should continue to save their money.

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