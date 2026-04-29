Next Day One Xbox Game Pass Release Could Be a Game of the Year Contender

2026 is proving to be a strong year for video games, with quite a few highly anticipated releases actually living up to their promise. Pokemon Pokopia and Resident Evil Requiem have been battling it out for the top Metascore of 2026, with both sitting at 89. But there are quite a few games close on their heels, from indie hit Mewgenics to recently released action game SAROS. Now, another upcoming release is poised to sit among the top ranks for 2026 as well. And it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

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The game in question is inKONBINI, a narrative-driven management sim from indie developer Nagai Industries. It comes out on April 30th, but the first few critic reviews are rolling in today. Though inKONBINI doesn’t yet have enough critic reviews to earn an official Metascore average, the 3 that have rolled in so far are looking pretty positive. In fact, it’s received two 9/10 scores and one 8/10, putting it at roughly 87 on average so far. Depending on where the next few reviews land, that could well place inKONBINI among the year’s highest-rated games to date.

inKONBINI Preps for Day One Xbox Game Pass & Multiplatform Release with Promising Review Scores

Image courtesy of Nagai Industries and Beep Japan Inc.

So, what’s earning inKONBINI its positive review ratings so far? The game is billed as a cozy slice-of-life game with a narrative focus. Players run a small-town convenience store in Japan, taking care of daily businesses while also getting to know the regulars who stop by the store. It’s set in the 1990s, bringing a dose of nostalgia to its calm, aesthetic vibes. And from the sounds of it, the game delivers the feeling of a chill, slice-of-life anime, but with the trappings of a management sim.

Early reviews praise the game’s simple but satisfying gameplay, which delivers on small details while keeping players engaged. And then, there are the characters and story, which look to live up to the developer’s promise of a narrative-driven sim. From the sounds of it, this will be another gem for fans of management sims and those looking for a soothing, nostalgic gameplay experience. To get a sense of what’s in store when this game arrives on April 30th, you can check out the recently revealed gameplay trailer from the ID @ Xbox showcase below:

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If you missed out on Pokemon Pokopia due to not having a Switch 2, I’ve got good news. This highly-rated cozy game is gearing up for a multiplatform release. inKONBINI will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC on April 30th, right at launch. It will be playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and will support Xbox Play Anywhere.

But if you don’t have Game Pass, you’ve got options. The game is also releasing for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, and PC via Steam. In other words, you can grab this highly-rated management sim for just about any major platform. And yes, it’s Steam Deck verified. To me, this screams “handheld gaming,” so I’m glad we’ve got a few options in that department.

inKONBINI releases on April 30th. It is a day one Xbox Game Pass release, and will cost $19.99 across other platforms.

Are you planning to check out inKONBINI when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!