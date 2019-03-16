Here’s What ‘Apex Legends’ Next Weapon Looks Like

We’ve known for awhile that Apex Legends’ next weapon is (likely) the L-STAR EMG, which leaked last month alongside the Havoc. And as you will know, the Havoc has since been added to the game as the first post-launch weapon. That said, what the weapon would look like as a finished product has managed to escape the same data miners who initially unearthed the L-STAR in the first place. Until now that is. While combing through the game’s files, data miners have salvaged a finished-look at the L-STAR EMG.

As you may know, some Apex Legends players believe that the L-STAR has actually been visible on the game’s title screen since launch, but this new leak once and for all shuts down that rumor. While the L-STAR looks similar to said weapon, these new renders show that they indeed aren’t the same.

The renders were unearthed by known Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal, who for his troubles also came up from the search with some images showing off the weapon adorned with its legendary skins.

As for when the new weapon will release, who knows. Presumably it will be soon, maybe even with the start of Season 1 and the roll out of the Battle Pass, but at this point all we can do is speculate.

However, if the gun’s different renders are already in the game’s files, you’d assume that would mean it’s around the corner, and given that it originally leaked with the Havoc, it would make sense if it arrived soon.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. How does the new gun look?

