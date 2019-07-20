Apex Legends May Soon Add Giant Spiders

There’s a new theory — with some decent evidence bolstering it — that claims Apex Legends may soon be adding giant spiders to its battle royale experience on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. I know, it sounds crazy, but there’s some data mining evidence that suggests it may just be true, and that spiders may be joining flyers and the leviathans in King’s Canyon pretty soon.

The claim stems from files unearthed that feature what sound like spiders. And when you consider “spiders” is right there in the file name, it all but confirms they are indeed sound files for spiders. Meanwhile, there’s other files that suggest Prowlers — no, not the gun but the monsters from Titanfall — could be coming as well. And there’s even some unreleased spooky-themed skins currently sitting in the files. All of this by itself doesn’t mean much, but when added together, it seems to point at the very least more monsters coming to the game in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider Sound Effects for Apex pic.twitter.com/WFrJd3xCCs — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) July 12, 2019

Now that the new Legion is out… found this in the MU1 Canyonlands File (current map) It’s a prowler nest… pic.twitter.com/ToucYiB5gD — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) July 18, 2019

That all said, take all of this with a grain of salt. As you will know, flyers and more have been unearthed in the game’s files before they were added. Apex Legends’ files have leaked a ton of content before it has arrived, but it’s also “leaked” content that never came to the game.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or next-gen ports, but we do know the gaming is coming to mobile devices sometime in the near future.

For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Apex Legends and why Pathfinder is the best legend.

Thanks, Dexerto.