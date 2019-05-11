Apex Legends Details The Big Improvements Coming In Next Patch

Today, Respawn Entertainment took to Reddit to reveal what’s coming in Apex Legends’ next patch, and it’s some substantial improvements and fixes. Most notably, the patch will address the slow-motion lag issues that sometimes occur at the start of matches. Further, improvements are being made to the game’s audio, hit registration, and the fortified bug is even being fixed. Unfortunately, there’s no word when the patch will hit, but it sounds like it will be very soon. At the very least, the next time your game updates, it will be this patch.

As you may know, the biggest criticism lodged against the game other than a lack of content is that slow-motion lag that negatively impacts the start of many matches. It’s taken awhile for Respawn Entertainment to roll out fixes for the battle royale game, but at least it’s squashing and fixing a lot of issues plaguing the game all at once.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, if you want to find everything planned for the next patch, click here. If you’re on PS4, you’ll be happy to know a remedy to the recent crashing issues is also on the way.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and is coming to mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Apex Legends and why Pathfinder is the best character in the game.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!