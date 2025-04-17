PlayStation Plus Hit With Huge Price Increase in One Major Region

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are about to become even more expensive in one major region. Sony made waves mere days ago when it announced that it would be immediately hiking the price of the PS5 in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. While some PlayStation fans feared that Sony could look to also push out these same price increases for the PS5 in other regions, PS Plus is instead the next aspect of the PlayStation ecosystem that’s about to become more costly.

As of this week, Sony began sending out emails to PlayStation Plus members in Canada informing them that prices for the service would increase later this year on June 24th. Costs of PS Plus are set to go up for each tier of the membership, with PS Plus Essential increasing to $110 from $95. PS Plus Extra will then go to $190 rather than its current $155 price, while PS Plus Premium will hit $225 instead of $190. It’s worth noting that these values are all tied to the annual versions of PS Plus, with the monthly and three-month tiers also increasing as well.

PlayStation Plus pricing increased in Canada



1-year plans:

-Essential $109.99 CAD

-Extra $189.99 CAD

-Premium $224.99 CAD pic.twitter.com/zEEKYoinGW — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 16, 2025

For now, it’s not known what this price increase for PS Plus might mean in other regions. Sony notably raised the cost for PlayStation Plus in 2023 across all territories, much to the dismay of PlayStation users. For it to now be doing this again in Canada doesn’t bode well, as it could mean this same strategy might soon be implemented in other countries.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of PS Plus continuing to become more expensive in this manner is that Sony isn’t adding new features to the service to justify its higher cost. Instead, PS Plus primarily continues to give all users a slate of “free” games each month while also making subscriptions a requirement to play games online. Even if the operation costs at Sony to keep PS Plus up and running are becoming steeper, price increases like this one in Canada generally aren’t being well met by subscribers who already find the platform expensive to begin with.

How do you feel about PS Plus getting a price increase in Canada? And do you fear that Sony is soon going to push out this same increase to all other regions? Let me know your own thoughts in the comments section!