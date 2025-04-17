Ubisoft Reportedly Making a Battle Royale Game Like Apex Legends

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a new battle royale game, titled Project Scout, which takes heavy inspiration from Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends. Considering Ubisoft’s various multiplayer titles and the battle royale genre’s success, this isn’t a complete surprise. Ubisoft has reportedly been working on a multiplayer Far Cry game, but details on that project are sparse. Little is known about Ubisoft’s supposed battle royale title, but it has apparently been in development for several years. It remains to be seen if Project Scout will be successful. Ubisoft has shown it is willing to take risks and it needs a big win following the launches of Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Project Scout not only takes inspiration from Apex Legends, but reports suggest it will also feature characters similar to Lifeline, Pathfinder, Wraith, and more from EA’s battle royale game. When looking at Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege, it is clear the developer has experience in hero shooters, so taking this route with a battle royale game is in line with Ubisoft’s practices.

This isn’t Ubisoft’s first venture into the battle royale genre. The studio launched Hyperscape in 2020, but the game was ultimately scrapped a little more than a year later. One hopes Ubisoft has learned from this lesson and other popular battle royale games and that Project Scout will see more success.

EA and Respawn’s Apex Legends has reportedly seen a decline in player count and the publisher is not as happy with its financials. One major aspect of battle royale games is the constant introduction of new content through the live service model. Failing to do this hurts player engagement and doesn’t give enough reasons to keep coming back. Project Scout has its work cut out for it if Ubisoft wants to be able to get into the battle royale genre, but Ubisoft certainly has the potential to do so.