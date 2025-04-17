Phasmophobia Update Kicks Off First Event of 2025

A new community event has begun in Phasmophobia, marking the first in the game for 2025. Cursed Hollow will run for the next 3 weeks, and players can look forward to both community and personal rewards throughout the event. These rewards will be automatically given to players as they complete the required tasks. Each day during the event, the map rotation will change, and players can look forward to some changes that fit the Cursed Hollow theme. These maps will now have Forest Spirit Minion totems that are hidden throughout, and activating them can have both positive and negative effects for players.

At this time, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has not gone into detail about the modifiers players can expect to see as a result of these totems. However, the company notes that this will work similar in practice to the Crimson Eye event from 2024. The Cursed Hollow event is all about the Forest Spirit, and each map will reflect that throughout the duration. During the event, players can expect to see the following maps: Bleasdale Farmhouse, Camp Woodwind, 42 Edgefield Road, Maple Lodge Campsite, Point Hope, Grafton Farmhouse, 10 Ridgeview Court, 6 Tanglewood Drive, and 13 Willow Street.

phasmophobia’s maps will have some new totems and theming during the cursed hollow event

Kinetic Games says that it has taken a lot of feedback into consideration for the Cursed Hollow event from events that took place in 2024. That has helped to shape this event, with the current length being one example; previous events lasted for a whole month, but Kinetic Games scaled back the duration for this one. The developer says that feedback to this event will similarly be used to shape those that happen in the future. Basically, Phasmophobia players should feel free to share their feedback on social media as well as the game’s official Discord. That way, the team knows what’s working, and areas that could still use some improvement.

Alongside the Cursed Hollow update, Phasmophobia players can expect to see several bug fixes. These include changes such as ghosts no longer being able to close doors during hunts, and an issue where the weather would remain the same even when players used the weather change wish. The full list of bug fixes also includes some specific to VR players, and can be found right here.

In addition to bugs fixed, Kinetic Games has listed “lighting issues across various maps” as one known issue following today’s update. It’s unclear how problematic this issue might be, but hopefully it doesn’t have a major impact on the event! The Cursed Hollow event should go live today on all of Phasmophobia‘s current platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

