Apex Legends Is Getting a Reconnect Feature "Soon"

Apex Legends players who’ve been booted from their games in the past only to have no way to get back into the matches can look forward to the game getting a reconnect feature now that it’s planned to release “soon,” according to Respawn Entertainment. Josh Medina, producer at Respawn who’s working on Apex Legends, recently discussed the impending arrival of a reconnect feature in some interactions on social media when players were voicing frustrations about disconnects and other network problems that they had to deal with since there was no way back into the game if they tried to leave to fix the issues. An exact released date for the reconnect feature hasn’t been announced, but an official announcement should confirm it before it’s released.

Medina’s comments about the reconnect feature came in response to some videos from the recent Apex Legends tournament where pros competed against one another in teams of three. Some high-profile players shared clips of connection problems during the tournament which led to discussions about how a reconnect feature could solve problems if players felt they could safely back out of a game and hop back in. Medina responded to one of those suggestions to say “real soon.”

Literally being guided by my team where to move because I’m completely frozen mid tournament. Cool game man. pic.twitter.com/XoHLeOFo1V — TSM_Albralelie (@TSM_Albralelie) April 18, 2020

Real soon — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) April 18, 2020

In another tweet, Medina said he’d wait on official communications from Respawn to come out about the feature but reiterated that it’d be out sooner rather than later.

A big part of battle royale games is getting eliminated from the match and immediately being able to hop into another game, though with Apex Legends’ respawn system in place, it’s unclear at this time how a reconnect feature will work with that. A likely option is that players will be able to freely disconnect from a game once they’ve been killed in a match even if they’re still able to be respawned, though perhaps there will be an option to reconnect or an option to start a new game if you end up having to leave for whatever reason.

Looking ahead to larger plans beyond a reconnect feature, it appears that Respawn is already dropping hints about Season 5 plans. There are supposed to be more teasers found in the map soon, so expect players to start piecing things together as they learn more about what Apex is hiding.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.