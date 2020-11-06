Apex Legends Developer Responds to Battle Pass Complaints With Changes

✖

Following complaints that Battle Pass progression in Apex Legends was taking too long, Respawn Entertainment has announced that the XP required per star will go from 10,000 to 5,000. The change is effective immediately, and next week will see Weekly Challenges taking less time to complete, as well. According to Respawn, this is all part of the developer's efforts to make Battle Pass worth sticking with throughout the season, and encouraging players to try out different Legends and their various playstyles. Whether or not this will help do just that remains to be seen, but the change should come as a relief, regardless!

The Tweet announcing the changes to Battle Pass can be found below.

We've seen a lot of feedback about Battle Pass progression being too slow. So today we'll ship the following change: 🔸XP required per Star: 10,000 > 5,000 Also, starting next week, your Weekly Challenges will take much less time to complete. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 6, 2020

Season 7 of Apex Legends went live across all platforms yesterday. Between seasons, Respawn made a number of changes to the Battle Pass to streamline things, but fans immediately took issue with the speed of level progression. Across social media, fans began sharing just how slow it was taking to progress in Battle Pass, and it clearly caught the attention of the developers. At the very least, the speed with which Respawn made the change is quite impressive!

The Season 7 Battle Pass allows players to unlock more than 100 items throughout the season, including the Reactive Cutting Edge R99 and the High Class Wraith. Those that purchase the Battle Pass also immediately unlock the Legendary Prowler Polished Perfection. The Battle Pass can be acquired for 950 Apex Coins, while the Battle Pass Bundle can be purchased for 2,800 Apex Coins. The latter version unlocks the next 25 levels for Season 7, as well as an additional skin: the Built For Speed Pathfinder.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game has also been announced, but a release date has not been confirmed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy about these changes to the game? Have you had issues with Battle Pass? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!