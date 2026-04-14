BEACN’s New Headset Is Built for Gaming, Streaming, Audio Production, and Everyday Calls

Gamers and streamers looking for a premium all-in-one headset have a serious new contender to consider.

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BEACN, the brand that has already won over a lot of content creators with its audio mixer lineup, has officially revealed its new wireless voice-first headset, and it’s designed to do a lot of heavy lifting across gaming, streaming, work calls, and everyday communication.

Pre-orders are opening soon, ahead of a Spring 2026 ship date. If your current headset is making you sound like you’re broadcasting from inside a cardboard box, this might be the upgrade worth watching.

Broadcast-Quality Audio Without the Broadcast Setup

BEACN’s biggest pitch for this headset is that it has a broadcast-grade microphone DSP built directly into the hardware. That means real-time noise reduction, plosive control (goodbye, popping “P” sounds), and warmth restoration, which is typically the kind of voice polish that requires an external audio interface or a dedicated mixer sitting on your desk. You’re essentially getting podcast-quality mic performance without the extra gear.

On the connectivity side, you’re covered across the board with low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, USB, and analog options, making this compatible with PC, console, mobile, and controller setups. Onboard controls let you adjust volume, chat mix, mic monitoring, and even bass and subwoofer levels without diving into software menus mid-session. For streamers juggling game audio and Discord simultaneously, that kind of hands-on and customizable control can’t be beat.

Comfort That Actually Holds Up After Hour Four

BEACN is clearly targeting all-day wearers here, not just people who game for 45 minutes before bed. The headset ships with two sets of gel-cooled earpads: a leatherette version for immersive, sealed gaming sessions, and a plush fabric version for longer work calls or late-night streaming marathons when your ears start to protest.

On the audio customization side, you get per-ear EQ tuning with personalized left/right sound adjustment and custom bass controls, and all of your settings save directly to the headset itself. So if you’re hopping between your gaming PC and your work laptop, your preferences travel with you without needing to reconfigure everything from scratch. BEACN has clearly put a ton of thought into its design, building for people who actually live in their headsets. (And now that we’re in a much more remote-first world… don’t we all?)

Pre-Orders Are Opening Soon

For what it’s worth, I had the opportunity to preview the headset at PAX East… and it absolutely blew me away. We’ll have an impressions piece up once the BEACN Headset starts shipping, but it can’t be understated just how impressive this headset is. Undoubtedly one of the best headsets I’ve ever used, especially for the price.

If this sounds like the upgrade your setup has been missing, pre-orders go live soon through BEACN’s official website ahead of the Spring 2026 launch window. At $349 USD, it’s a premium ask, but one that’s targeting an audience who’d otherwise be spending that money across a separate headset and an audio interface anyway.

Hunting for a headset that combines streamer-quality mic performance with gaming-first comfort and all-day wearability ends here, and this one is worth getting on the list before the first wave ships.

Build Out Your BEACN Setup

While you’re waiting to get your hands on the BEACN Headset, you can snag a bunch of other BEACN peripherals right now on Amazon: