Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Gets Blatantly Teased in New Post

A key person tied to the Marvel’s Spider-Man series from PlayStation and Insomniac Games seems to have just blatantly teased a new entry in the franchise. While Insomniac might currently be focused on Marvel’s Wolverine prior to its launch later this year, it has always seemed apparent that the studio will eventually return to working on Spider-Man. Now, confirmation of Insomniac continuing its work on Spider-Man has essentially come about in a manner that those at the company surely didn’t desire.

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In a post on Instagram that has since been deleted, Ben Jordan, who serves as the facial model for Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the series, shared a behind-the-scenes image of himself recently doing facial capture work. While Jordan could have been working on a litany of different projects, he happened to tag the image with the caption “IYKYK” alongside a spider emoji. The clear tease from Jordan here is that this work he’s doing is associated with the Spider-Man franchise, likely that of Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. It also tells us that Insomniac is at the very least in pre-production on the game and will likely shift to full production after the release of Wolverine.

Spider-Man 3 Has Been an Open Secret for Years

While it’s somewhat shocking to see that Jordan teased a new Spider-Man game in this manner, what isn’t shocking is that the title is clearly in the works. Sales of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales have surpassed over 50 million copies in total, making it one of the most successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. As such, it was never in question that a new mainline entry in the franchise was eventually going to be demanded by those in charge at PlayStation.

Beyond this, Insomniac already laid the groundwork for a third Spider-Man game at the conclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Although it’s still not fully clear which direction a future entry might go in, new characters and a potential villain for this “threequel” were hinted at heavily in the final moments of the previous game. Because of this, Insomniac has obviously known for years that it would eventually circle back to the series and create Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, even if it doesn’t launch until the PS6.

As mentioned, in the interim, Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release in early fall on September 15th, exclusively on PS5.

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