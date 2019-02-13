Ninja Hit Hard With Game-Breaking Glitch During ‘Apex Legends’ Tournament

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is known for his time with Epic Games’ Fortnite, but this past week the popular streamer took to a different battle royale experience with a special Apex Legends Rival Tournament. Some of the biggest names in the battle royale stream scene came together to battle it out once more in Respawn’s new online experience, though unfortunately – it wasn’t as smooth as Ninja would have liked.

With $200,000 on the line, you don’t want to have a glitch that could cost you the win but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to the young streamer. When Ninja went solo away from his team of 3, he climbed one of the nearby floating balloons in order to activate his drop thrusters so that he could get to his team fast who were busy under some serious fire. Sounded like a good plan on paper, but the glitch said otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When he tried to maneuver himself under the mountain side, he was caught in mid-air instead completely unable to move and had no choice but to hang their suspended for all enemy players to see. Eventually his character died, but his teammate Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows mentioned that he experienced a similar bug in the middle of the match and like a good teammate, he was able to use the game’s banner mechanic to get Ninja to a spawn point.

The glitchy horror did end on a good note, their team won despite the odds, which just goes to show how intense the world of battle royale can be.

Ready to check out the free-to-play game for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right herewith our previous coverage.

