Apex Legends Reveals Season 11 Start Date and New Playable Character

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have today revealed the first details involving Season 11 of Apex Legends, which is the ongoing battle royale title set within the world of Titanfall. The popular shooter’s 11th season of play has now been confirmed to kick off early next month, and per usual with this seasonal change, Respawn has now unveiled the latest playable character, or Legend, that players will be able to use.

Shown in the latest trailer for Apex Legends, Respawn gave fans a first look at Ash. Longtime fans of Titanfall 2 may recognize Ash as one of the characters that appeared during the events of the campaign. “More than just the overseer of Arenas, and now, fully rebuilt, Ash is a simulacrum made from the woman who once was Dr. Ashleigh Reid. A trace of Leigh still remains within Ash, igniting its own connections to another Doctor in the Arena,” Respawn said in a description describing Ash.

https://twitter.com/PlayApex/status/1450114508635230210

Outside of the addition of Ash, Season 11 will also be bringing a ton of new aspects to Apex Legends as well. Perhaps the most notable of these involves a new weapon, known as the C.A.R. SMG. Respawn describes the gun as “flexible”, but still hasn’t given us a look at how it will function in-game just yet. Beyond this, new changes to the game map in Apex Legends have also been teased, although we don’t yet know what these tweaks will actually look like.

When it comes to the actual start date of Season 11 for Apex Legends, Respawn has said that all of this new content will drop on November 2. Per usual, Season 11 will also kick off at the same time across all platforms that the game is available on, which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What do you think about Season 11 of Apex Legends based on what we have seen so far? And does Ash seem like a character you’ll look to use for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.