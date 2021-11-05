Apex Legends Developer Responds to Ash Nerf Demands

Apex Legends Season 11 just released earlier this week, introducing fans to the game’s newest Legend, Ash. Needless to say, players are just getting used to figuring out how to use Ash, but some are already calling for the character to be nerfed by developers. The problem is that many think the Legend’s passive, Marked for Death, is too strong. Respawn Entertainment is clearly aware of these requests, as producer Josh Medina made reference to them on Twitter. On launch day, Medina asked his followers for their first impressions for the season, but was quick to request patience with Ash.

“Obvi its been 8 hours so lets take it EZ on what needs to change asap (looking at you ash passive) lol,” Medina wrote.

It will be interesting to see how players feel about Ash after a bit more time has passed. It’s possible that players will find ways to adapt their strategies to effectively deal with Ash, but it’s also possible that Respawn will make some changes, if the demand is high enough. Respawn pays close attention to things like pick rate to determine nerfs, but that tends to be high for newer characters. The developer has proven receptive to fan requests, so players will just have to keep making suggestions to Medina and other members of the team in the meantime.

While Ash is the newest playable character, longtime fans might already be familiar with her. Apex Legends takes place in the same universe as Titanfall, and Ash first appeared in Titanfall 2. The character has made multiple appearances in Apex Legends, but was only added as a playable character earlier this week. Given her history, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ash become one of the game’s most popular Legends; of course, Respawn might have to make some nerfs, first!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

