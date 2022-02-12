Apex Legends Season 12 Accidentally Gives Some Players Big Advantage

Apex Legends Season 12 has been live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One for a few days, and it’s brought with it a strong resurgence of interest and players. With Season 12, Respawn Entertainment and EA introduced Mad Maggie to the game’s growing roster of characters, or as they are called in-game, “Legends.” It’s still early days, but right now, it looks like Mad Maggie isn’t penetrating the top of the meta anytime soon. That said, with a secret buff, Wattson players may be on the come-up.
Taking to Twitter, an Apex Legends player and a Wattson user relayed word that with Season 12 Wattson got an accidental buff, and a pretty major one at that. The accidental buff involves a visual bug with a new legendary emote for the character, which, when used in a match, reduces the size of the character’s silhouette. Now, the character’s hitbox doesn’t change, but the character is still smaller than she normally would be, And being smaller is important. There’s a reason why sweaty Wrath players use bald versions of the character as the silhouette is smaller. May seem like a small advantage, but in a game of fine margins, small advantages can have huge impacts.
That said, a developer on the game has seen the post and confirmed this is — obviously — accidental. To this end, a fix is on the way, though there’s no word when it will arrive. Whatever the case, this unexpected buff for Wattson players won’t last very long.
As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. Usually, the turnaround for a fix like this is very quick, so expect it to be addressed in the next update or two.
Apex Legends is available — for free — via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with mobile, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X ports scheduled to release sometime this year.