Apex Legends Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Map Location

A developer on Apex Legends has teased the return of a fan-favorite map location. The free-to-play battle royale game on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is currently in its 12th season, and Season 13 isn’t very far away, and when it does release, it will come with the addition of Skulltown, one of the series’ most popular points of interest since launch that was wiped out back in Season 5. Since then, players have been waiting for its full return, only getting teases of it here and there.

The tease comes the way of Josh Media, a senior producer at Respawn Entertainment working on the game. Taking to Twitter, Medina tweeted the following: “As this new split begins on our beloved Kings Canyons.. Let’s make it a good split and await next season.” This is accompanied by a cool emoji and a shot of Skulltown with the CJ GTA San Andreas “Ah s**t here we go again” meme over top of it.

If Skulltown does return, chances are it won’t be a one-for-one replica of the previous location, however, there’s nothing in the tease itself that suggests this.

As this new split begins on our beloved KC.. Lets make it a good split and await next season 😎 pic.twitter.com/V66kxC1Id9 — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) April 5, 2022

For now, take this speculation for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. Medina seems to be teasing the return of Skulltown in Season 13, but even if this is the case, everything is subject to change.

Apex Legends is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game is also scheduled to come to mobile devices sometime this year, though when specifically, remains unknown. In some parts of the world, the game is already available via mobile in early access form.

