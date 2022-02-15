Apex Legends Wave 2 Pop Figures Finally Drop at Funko Fair 2022

The first Funko Pop figures based on Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale game Apex Legends arrived way back in 2019. With Season 12 currently underway, Funko decided to jump back into the game with a second round of Pop figures released as part of their huge Funko Fair 2022 event. A breakdown of these Pop figures and where to pre-order them can be found below.

As noted, the Apex Legends Funko Pops was released as part of the Funko Fair 2022 event, which runs from February 15th through February 18th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Pop figure pre-orders from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

Apex Legends is available — for free — via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with mobile, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X ports scheduled to release sometime this year. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here.