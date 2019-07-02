Apex Legends Season 2 Adds Several Changes to Legends

With Season 2 of Apex Legends action finally upon us, players are jumping into Kings Canyon to claim victory in style. With the plethora of new content to arrive in the popular battle royale title, there have also been plenty of changes to join in on the fun. These include alterations to weapons, how The Ring operates, and even the Legends themselves. Not only has a new Legend arrived, but there have also been a handful of tweaks to the other characters, including Caustic, Bloodhound, Mirage, and more.

As outlined in the patch notes for the Season 2 update for Apex Legends, there is a mountain of new things to check out in the game. Among all of this is a list of changes to the Legends, such as Pathfinder’s hit box being updated, Mirage’s Vanishing Act being tweaked, the duration of Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection being increased, and much more. Check out the full list of changes below:

General

Fortified [ Gibraltar, Caustic ] Damage reduction increased: 10% -> 15% Fortified Legends are now immune to slow effects from weapon fire.

Low Profile [ Wraith, Lifeline, Pathfinder ] Low Profile increases incoming damage by 5%.



Bloodhound

Eye of the Allfather Enemies scanned now are tracked in real time instead of leaving a ghost image behind. The tracking lasts for 1.5 seconds. Increased the angle of the scan to 110 from 90.

Tracker Increased clue duration to 90 seconds from 60 seconds. Fixed a bug where energy weapons wouldn’t leave behind weapon fired clues. Fixed a bug where movement clues would sometimes not be generated.



Mirage

Vanishing Act Mirage can now cancel out of his ultimate cloak early. Mirage now has a small delay when disabling cloak.



Caustic

Nox Gas The magnitude of the slow is reduced by 50% when effecting teammates.



Gibraltar

Dome of Protection Increased the duration by 3 seconds.



Pathfinder

Updated the hit box to better conform with the base model.

We are also planning to make adjustments so his hitbox better reflects Legendary Skins as well for cases where it’s not matching up.

Lifeline

D.O.C. heal drone now gets destroyed after 2 damage ticks by the circle.

The full patch notes for the new update for Apex Legends Season 2 can be found right here. As for the game itself, it is currently available to play for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular battle royale game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into a match of Apex Legends to see all of the changes for yourself? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!